Latest Weather Blog
Bluebonnet exit ramp at I-10E closed after car ends up on top of guardrail
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning a wreck involving a car that got stuck on top of a guardrail occurred on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near the I-10 E exit ramp.
The crash took place shortly before 8 a.m. and the ramp was temporarily closed so the car could be removed safely.
Representatives with Louisiana State Police, the agency that's taking the lead in responding to the wreck, say the incident resulted in minor injuries. The injured individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are also on the scene, assisting.
Deputies are on the scene of a wreck on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana entrance where a car is on the bridge railing. As of right now there are few details surrounding the incident. @WBRZ @wbrztraffic @ashleywbrz pic.twitter.com/nqHrTVCJkL— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) June 9, 2020
At this time the crash remains under investigation.
