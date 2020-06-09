89°
Bluebonnet exit ramp at I-10E closed after car ends up on top of guardrail

13 hours 8 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning a wreck involving a car that got stuck on top of a guardrail occurred on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near the I-10 E exit ramp.

The crash took place shortly before 8 a.m. and the ramp was temporarily closed so the car could be removed safely.

Representatives with Louisiana State Police, the agency that's taking the lead in responding to the wreck, say the incident resulted in minor injuries. The injured individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are also on the scene, assisting. 

At this time the crash remains under investigation.

