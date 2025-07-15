Blue tarp applications open until Friday for EBR, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana residents

BATON ROUGE - Applications for the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Blue Tarp Program opened Monday and will be accepted through Friday, July 18.

Only residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes who meet specific criteria are eligible to receive a grant to cover the costs of a roof replacement or repairs.

For more information about the program and to apply, click here.