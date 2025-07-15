75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blue tarp applications open until Friday for EBR, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana residents

2 hours 4 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 14 2025 Jul 14, 2025 July 14, 2025 10:53 PM July 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Applications for the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Blue Tarp Program opened Monday and will be accepted through Friday, July 18. 

Only residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes who meet specific criteria are eligible to receive a grant to cover the costs of a roof replacement or repairs. 

Trending News

For more information about the program and to apply, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days