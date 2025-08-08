Blue tarp applications closed Wednesday for EBR, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana residents

BATON ROUGE - Applications for the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Blue Tarp Program opened Monday and closed Wednesday.

Only residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes who meet specific criteria are eligible to receive a grant to cover the costs of a roof replacement or repairs. The website said the program closed applications at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information about the program and to apply, click here.