79°
Latest Weather Blog
Blue tarp applications closed Wednesday for EBR, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana residents
BATON ROUGE - Applications for the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Blue Tarp Program opened Monday and closed Wednesday.
Only residents of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes who meet specific criteria are eligible to receive a grant to cover the costs of a roof replacement or repairs. The website said the program closed applications at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trending News
For more information about the program and to apply, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet...
-
2 Your Town: Zachary officials take pride in economic growth, influx of...
-
Towne Center at Cedar Lodge bought by New York-based company for $81...
-
Man arrested by Tangipahoa deputies, accused of chasing woman, her child in...
-
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be laying off employees...