Latest Weather Blog
Blue Roof program sign-up deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims
BATON ROUGE - The sign-up period for the federal program that supplies blue tarps to storm-damaged homes has been extended for those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that the application period for the program was extended to Oct. 15. The original deadline for those affected by the storm was Sept. 30.
Residents in the following 25 parishes are eligible for the program: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
Trending News
You can apply here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Debris removal expected to start again following temporary pause
-
Post-Ida debris pick up interrupted by stormy weather conditions
-
News 2 Geaux: Woodlawn studen caught with loaded gun at school
-
Livingston Parish committee sends river safety ordinance to council following summer drownings,...
-
Jury selection process continues in the murder trial of Frank Garcia