Blue Roof program sign-up deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims

58 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 12:35 PM September 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The sign-up period for the federal program that supplies blue tarps to storm-damaged homes has been extended for those impacted by Hurricane Ida. 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that the application period for the program was extended to Oct. 15. The original deadline for those affected by the storm was Sept. 30.

Residents in the following 25 parishes are eligible for the program: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

You can apply here

