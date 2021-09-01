Blue Roof program now accepting applications for damaged homes in Louisiana

DENHAM SPRINGS - Homeowners in Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James qualify for a so-called Blue Roof, a federally-backed program that provides the infamous blue tarps to roofs of storm-damaged homes.

Homes in parishes that sustained hurricane-force winds qualify. East Baton Rouge does not qualify, the state said in a news briefing Wednesday.

To have a Blue Roof installed, the home must be "liveable" if the roof is fixed. Substantially damaged homes won't qualify for a temporary roof.

Parishes where the program will be in place include: Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne.

Visit blueroof.us (click here) or call 1-888-766-3258 to schedule a Blue Roof.

NOTE from the Blue Roof program: This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.