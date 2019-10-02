Latest Weather Blog
Blue Cross Blue Shield hosts 'Coffee With a Cop Day' program
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, October second marks the fourth annual 'Coffee with a Cop' day, and two Baton Rouge organizations have partnered to recognize the national event.
As communities across the country set up programs designed to connect law enforcement agencies with local residents in a laid-back atmosphere, Louisiana is doing exactly this at an event in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana building at 5525 Reitz Ave. in Baton Rouge.
The event is from 8:00 am - 10:00 am and offers participants a casual environment in which citizens and members of law enforcement can enjoy a cup of coffee and chat about any topics they feel are relative.
The Baton Rouge Middle District Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana are partnering to helm the program.
