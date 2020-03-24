Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation commits $2.1 million to COVID-19 response

Photo: Glassdoor

BATON ROUGE - The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation announced plans to commit at least $2.1 million towards efforts the local fight against COVID-19, Tuesday.

The Foundation has set up a grant fund of $2 million for nonprofits meeting the needs of Louisianians impacted by the outbreak.

This can include immediate needs such as food, clothing, shelter, paying utility bills, and more.

Grants can also be used to meet more long-term needs such as ongoing patient education and care navigation, economic recovery efforts and more.

Michael Tipton, President of the Foundation issued a statement regarding its commitment to assist the community saying, "Our goal is to give Louisiana’s nonprofit community, which is on the front lines of responding to this crisis, the tools and flexibility they need to keep working to support children and families.”

In addition to providing at least $2 million in aid, the Blue Cross Foundation has made a commitment of $100,000 to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana's Employees 1st Fund, which provides small grants to Blue Cross employees whose immediate families experience unexpected financial hardship triggered by the pandemic.

Click here for more information on the grant program.