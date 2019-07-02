Blue Bell working with police to track down person who licked ice cream, put it back on store shelf

A viral video showing a woman licking a brand new container of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in a store's freezer has garnered the attention of law enforcement and the creamery itself.

On Monday, a message appeared on the company's website in response to a video that got more than 10 million views on social media over the weekend. The video shows an unidentified woman drag her tongue across the ice cream, put the lid back on and place it back on the store shelf.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell's full statement is as follows.

"We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation."

Authorities are still working to identify the individuals involved.