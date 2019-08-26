Blue Bell's new 'Salted Caramel Cookie' here for a limited time

Photo: Blue Bell

BRENHAM, Texas - A new Blue Bell ice cream flavor promises to "satisfy your sweet tooth, and your salty cravings."

The company describes the new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor as a rich, creamy ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

"Our new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream is a perfect combination of sweet and salty,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “What makes this flavor stand out from all of the others is the cookie. The vanilla crème filled cookie balances the caramel ice cream and salted swirl perfectly.”

For a limited time, you can get the sweet and salty ice cream in half-gallon and pint sizes.

For those who love chocolate and peanut butter, Blue Bell also announced that Happy Tracks is also in stores now.