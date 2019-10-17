Blue Bell releasing Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

Blue Bell is releasing one of its most requested flavors beginning Thursday: Christmas Cookies Ice Cream.

It's a combination of chocolate chip and snickerdoodle with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.

For more information on Blue Bell's latest flavors, visit: https://www.bluebell.com/get-the-scoop/.