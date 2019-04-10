79°
Blue Bell ice cream sandwiches are back
Blue Bell's ice cream sandwiches are returning to store shelves for the first time in more than three years.
This week, the company announced the frozen treats would be available widespread for the first time since 2015.
Ice Cream Sandwiches are back! Need we say more? Ice Cream Sandwiches are creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two delicious chocolate wafers. In stores now! #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #sandwiches #vanilla #chocolate #chocolatewafers pic.twitter.com/732EbkdZIk— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 8, 2019
The ice cream sandwiches were previously discontinued after a listeria outbreak made national headlines.
