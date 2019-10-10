Blue Bell Ice Cream recalled due to discovered pieces of plastic

Blue Bell Creameries issued a voluntary recall for half gallons of their 'Butter Crunch Ice Cream' due to the possibility of a foreign object in the product.

The company released a press release on Tuesday, saying a consumer discovered a piece of plastic tool in their ice cream.

The plastic was from a broken tool that had been "inadvertently incorporated" during production, the company said.

As a result of the mistake, Blue Bell is voluntarily recalling all ice cream made in that particular facility, on that day.

The recall involves half-gallon packages with the production code 08-26-21-222.