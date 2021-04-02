48°
Blue Bayou Water Park announces reopening date

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - One of the capital region's most popular amusement parks announced plans to reopen to the public as soon as next month.

Blue Bayou Water Park says it intends to open its doors to guests on Saturday, May 22. 

The water park's representatives added that in the weeks to come they will announce the venue's hours as well as a list of which attractions will be open, and at what capacity. 

In a post on social media, the park's representatives said, "All previously purchased tickets and Season Passes from the 2020 Season will be honored in 2021. We are accepting applications from individuals 15 years of age and above."

The post continued, "Please apply online at www.bluebayou.com. We look forward to seeing you, your family and friends at Blue Bayou this summer."

Blue Bayou Water Park, located on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, first opened its doors to the public in 1989. 

