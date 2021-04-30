75°
Latest Weather Blog
Blue Bayou to reopen water park in May: Looking to fill 700 positions
BATON ROUGE - Blue Bayou has announced reopening plans for the summer but there are hundreds of positions to be filled in a few short weeks before it opens.
Only the water park will reopen on May 22 for the 2021 season. Dixie Landin' Theme Park will remain closed in 2021.
After being closed for over a year due to COVID, Blue Bayou is short-staffed.
The park plans to operate at 100% capacity and honor all previously purchased tickets and season passes from the 2020 season.
There are 700 jobs to be filled and the park is urging students ages 15 and older to apply immediately.
View this post on Instagram
Applications for the following positions can be found online:
- Lifeguard
- Ride operator
- Food service
- Admissions
- First Aid
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seacor Power captain's widow says crew was ordered to sail into storm...
-
Troubling trend growing as more miss their second vaccine shot
-
LSU changes Title IX policy, says it will fire employees who don't...
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Bill allowing college athletes to profit off merchandise makes it to senate