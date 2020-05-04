Blue Angels flying over New Orleans Wednesday in salute to health workers

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's nurses and doctors are being honored again this week with a flyover, this time from the famous Blue Angels.

The Navy's iconic flight demonstration squad announced it will be doing flyovers through New Orleans and other parts of the gulf coast region on Wednesday. The group says it will announce more details, including routes and times for specific cities, on Tuesday.

Last week, health care workers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans were saluted with flyovers from the Air Force and Air National Guard.