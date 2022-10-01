Latest Weather Blog
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus.
Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student with a bloodied face.
The East Baton Rouge School System released a statement late Friday night confirming four students were involved in the fight.
See the full statement here:
"We can confirm a physical altercation involving 4 students, took place at McKinley Highschool. At this time, school and district leaders are following the proper protocol and procedures regarding the situation.
It is not clear what started the fight, and therefore we have opened an internal investigation into the matter. We are looking into disciplinary action and will enforce the student rights and responsibility handbook after a thorough and in-depth investigation.
The school's first priority is the safety of the students and the community."
Last week, another fight caught on video prompted school officials to threaten at least one student with expulsion. Just days after that, a bench-clearing brawl prompted referees to cancel McKinley High's homecoming football game against Northside mid-game.
