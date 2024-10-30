Blood River Road open near Church of God Road in Springfield after truck drove off road, spilled diesel

Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2

SPRINGFIELD — Blood River Road in Springfield is back open near Church of God Road after an 18-wheeler drove off-road at a curve.

The 18-wheeler's trailer appears to have drifted off of the road as Blood River Road began to curve. The truck was perpendicular to the road and blocked traffic.

A fuel tank was also ruptured and around 50 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled, officials said. Sand has since been placed on the fuel.

Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2