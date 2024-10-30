87°
Blood River Road blocked near Church of God Road in Springfield after 18-wheeler drove off road

Wednesday, October 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2

SPRINGFIELD — Blood River Road in Springfield is closed near Church of God Road after an 18-wheeler drove off-road at a curve.

The 18-wheeler's trailer appears to have drifted off of the road as Blood River Road began to curve. The truck is perpendicular to the road and is blocking traffic.

