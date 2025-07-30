95°
Blood drive for LSU strength and conditioning coach who had leg amputated set for Thursday

1 hour 41 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 12:41 PM July 30, 2025 in News
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — A blood drive will be held Thursday for an LSU strength and conditioning coach who had part of her leg amputated after a Fourth of July jet ski accident. 

Katie Guillory, also known as "Steel Guil," lost part of her left leg after she was severely injured in a jet ski accident on the Fourth of July. Guillory was able to go home from the hospital a little over a week ago, according to her mother's Facebook

The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday in the West Stadium Commuter lot at LSU, where the Blood Bus will be parked. Donors will need to know Guillory's birthdate, Sept. 12, 1990. 

According to a flyer, all donors should:
- Eat before donating
- Bring a photo ID
- Bring reading glasses

Donors must be 17 years old or above 16 with parental consent. 

All donors will also receive a limited-edition LSU baseball national champions t-shirt. 

