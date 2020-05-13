66°
Blood drive for coronavirus relief efforts takes place Wednesday, on Government Street
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is partnering with LifeShare, Power Pump Girls, Inc., and several other organizations to set up a blood drive for millennials that will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The purpose of the drive is to increase the blood supply in Baton Rouge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Face masks will be given to donors while supplies last.
LifeShare will also be conducting temperature checks before donors are allowed on the donation buses and Soji will be on site to provide donors with free lunch.
The #OnlyHangWithDonors Millennial Blood Drive will be held at 4624 Government Street.
