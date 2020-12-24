Blizzards dump snow on Midwestern states as large winter storm threatens New England area

Minnesota and other midwestern states withstood a Wednesday, Dec. 23 blizzard which is expected to also impact the New England area on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Residents in the U.S.'s Midwestern and New England states are dealing with poor weather conditions that range from blizzards to damaging windstorms.

According to CNN, a large winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday night is set to hit much of the East Coast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bringing snow to parts of the South and heavy rain across the East Coast.

The combination of heavy rain and existing melting snow from last week's storm may result in flooding from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Meteorologists say New York City, for example, will be under a high wind warning and a flood watch from Thursday night into Friday morning, with winds forecast to be 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

"Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas will have to settle for a windy and soggy holiday," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "However, the hazards are real, and we want every New Yorker to prepare for the potentially damaging winds and heavy rain."

Residents in Minnesota were also warned of incoming storms, with 6-8 inches of snow and near white-out conditions expected in the state's Twin Cities.

A spokesman for Northwestern, West Central and Central Minnesota State Patrol tweeted about the multiple car accidents involving spun-out and stalled vehicles, as well as 11 jackknifed semitrucks that occurred during Wednesday's poor weather conditions.

Troopers and other law enforcement along with first responders continue to respond to stuck & stranded motorists throughout parts of MN into the night. Please take note of any no travel advisories and stay safe. #MNwx https://t.co/UtVIO32TcR pic.twitter.com/mKDbk0AH9V — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 24, 2020

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the state's National Guard to provide emergency relief services for motorists who are stranded in the winter storm, CNN reports.

On Christmas Eve, the storm is expected to roll its way towards the east and along the way, produce a mixed bag of falling temperatures to much of the Midwest and powerful winds that will impact areas from the Gulf Coast all the way to the US-Canada border.

CNN's weather experts anticipate that from the Ohio Valley down to the Tennessee Valley, rain will switch to snow Thursday afternoon. The news outlet says much of West Virginia and Eastern Ohio could see 3-5 inches of snow, with higher elevations seeing even more.

The storm is expected to clear out for most by morning, leaving a cold and windy Christmas across the South, but parts of the northeast will be rather warm.