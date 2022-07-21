'Blaze pink' may soon be a clothing option for La. hunters

BATON ROUGE - Hunters tired of wearing all that bright orange may soon get another option.



Louisiana lawmakers are considering adding "blaze pink" as an alternative to the traditional "hunter orange" that hunters are required to wear under state law. Blaze pink is a bright fluorescent pink color.



Bogalusa Rep. Malinda White, a hunter who sponsored the bill, says she thinks the addition would encourage more women to hunt. The Democratic lawmaker says Wisconsin has passed a similar provision allowing the fluorescent pink clothing items in addition to the bright orange.



The House natural resources committee passed White's bill without objection Wednesday, sending it to the full House for consideration. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries supports the proposal.