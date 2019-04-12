72°
Latest Weather Blog
Blaze causes major damage at Baton Rouge apartment building
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a large apartment fire in Baton Rouge Friday evening.
The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood near S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appeared to be at the Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive.
Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...