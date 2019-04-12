72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Blaze causes major damage at Baton Rouge apartment building

Friday, April 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a large apartment fire in Baton Rouge Friday evening.

The blaze was first reported around 4:20 p.m. in a neighborhood near S. Choctaw Drive. The fire appeared to be at the Olive Square Apartments on La Annie Drive.

Video from the scene showed several units were seemingly destroyed by the flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

