Blaze breaks out at Alamo Plaza Motel early Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to the Alamo Plaza Motel, which is within the 4300 block of Florida Boulevard.
Firefighters arrived to the scene around 8:45 a.m. where they found the vacant hotel up in flames.
Two rooms have smoke damage, however, firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to any of the other six rooms in the hotel with their quick response, authorities say.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department, BRPD, EMS, and Entergy were on the scene. No injuries were reported.
