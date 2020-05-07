70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blaze breaks out at Alamo Plaza Motel early Thursday morning

2 hours 48 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 May 07, 2020 9:03 AM May 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to the Alamo Plaza Motel, which is within the 4300 block of Florida Boulevard.

Officials report that no one was injured during the incident, and a representative of the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze was under control by 9 a.m. 

At this time, additional details related to the incident are unknown.

Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days