Blaze breaks out at Alamo Plaza Motel early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters were dispatched to the Alamo Plaza Motel, which is within the 4300 block of Florida Boulevard.

Officials report that no one was injured during the incident, and a representative of the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the blaze was under control by 9 a.m.

At this time, additional details related to the incident are unknown.

