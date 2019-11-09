66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Black voter outreach intensifies in Louisiana governor race

5 hours 55 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 November 09, 2019 10:54 AM November 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards needs strong turnout from Louisiana's black voters to keep his seat as the Deep South's only Democratic governor, the type of turnout he didn't get in the primary election.
  
Edwards and his backers are laboring to reverse that trend ahead of the Nov. 16 runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.
  
The intensified outreach shows signs of generating more enthusiasm from African American voters. Early voting numbers show a higher black turnout than in the primary.
  
Edwards added another political consultant for the runoff focused on get-out-the-vote efforts among core supporters, particularly African Americans. He's redoubled meetings with faith-based leaders and activists in the black community.
  
And he's added new messaging, suggesting that Rispone's proposals could threaten historically black colleges with budget cuts or attempted mergers.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days