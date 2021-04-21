Black teen killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting Tuesday

Protesters in South Columbus, Ohio gather after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed by a police officer on April 20, 2021.

SOUTH COLUMBUS, Ohio- Authorities in Ohio say a 16-year-old girl lost her life Tuesday when an altercation involving the teen and two other females drew local police officers to the scene of the fight, and one of the officers shot the teen, according to CNN.

Officials say body camera footage revealed that 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant of Columbus, Ohio, was using a knife to try and cut two other females when she was shot by an officer with the Columbus Police Department.

Franklin County Children's Services identified Bryant as a 16-year-old foster child, although local law enforcement identified her as 15-years-old during a Tuesday news conference.

"Ma'Khia was a foster child, who was under the care of Franklin County Children Services," the FCCS said in a statement. "This was a tragic incident and FCCS is continuing its involvement with the family throughout this difficult time."

The name of the officer who fired the fatal shots has not been released at this time.

During the previously mentioned news conference, a representative of the Columbus Police Department said officers were called to the scene of the altercation around 4:32 p.m.

Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said a caller indicated that, "females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them."

Bodycam footage revealed that when authorities arrived, the first officer on the scene approached a group in the driveway of a home, and a teen quickly moved toward another girl with what appeared to be a knife, and the other girl fell to the ground.

At that point, the officer yelled, "Hey, hey, hey, hey. Get down!" before the girl holding what appeared to be a knife lunged towards another second girl with the potential weapon.

The officer shouted, "Get Down! Get down! Get down! Get down!" and then fired four shots in the direction of the teenager.

Chief Woods went on to say that after this, officers assessed the wounded teen's injuries and summoned a medic.

He added that police did not have any information on whether the two other individuals were injured.

Woods also indicated that the unnamed officer who fired the fatal shots will not work in their usual capacity while the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in the Ohio Attorney General's Office conducts an investigation into the shooting.

Once the BCI's analysis of the case is complete, it will go to the Franklin County Grand Jury and then back to the police department for an internal review, Woods said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also spoke at the news conference, saying, "We know based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community. But a family is grieving tonight and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home."

Bryant's mother, Paula Bryant, spoke fondly of her daughter, saying, "Ma'Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace. That is something that I want to always be remembered."

This officer-involved shooting took place the same day former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.