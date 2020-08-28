Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away Friday at 43 years old.

The actor was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and never spoke publicly about his diagnosis. It progressed to stage 4 over the past 4 years.

A statement posted to his official Twitter account said he died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

Boseman is most famous for his portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe. He also played icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the Twitter statement said. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."