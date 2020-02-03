Black History Month: World War II Veterans recall progress after years of segregation and prejudice

NEW ROADS - WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris sat down with two World War II Veterans who say they've witnessed significant progress over the years.

At 101 years old, Leon Dixon recounts entering the service when the Army was still segregated. To make matters worse, upon returning home, while other servicemen were celebrated, because of Dixon's race, his efforts on behalf of his country were ignored.

Johnny Jones, also a World War II Veteran, recalls experiencing similar prejudice after the war.

He told WBRZ he returned home to Mississippi to face racism and forced segregation.

Jones explained what happened, saying, "There was law enforcement in Mississippi telling me, "You go on over there boy! Over there, boy." And I said... well, I'm back home."

But now, Dixon says he's thrilled to have seen a black President and though he and Jones may not have received a hero's welcome right after returning home from the war, in recent years, both have been honored numerous times.