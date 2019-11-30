Black Friday prostitution sting ends with one arrest

Tammy Sheppard

BATON ROUGE - Undercover detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department used Black Friday to conduct a ‘street level’ prostitution operation and ended the day with at least one arrest.

Undercover officers report that while posing as ‘John's’ within the 2200 block of Scenic Hwy., they spotted Tammy Lynn Sheppard walking along the highway and called her over.

Once Sheppard was at their unmarked police vehicle, detectives say she offered sex in exchange for money.

As a result, Sheppard was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.