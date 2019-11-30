75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Black Friday prostitution sting ends with one arrest

5 hours 43 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2019 Nov 30, 2019 November 30, 2019 5:53 PM November 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Tammy Sheppard

BATON ROUGE - Undercover detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department used Black Friday to conduct a ‘street level’ prostitution operation and ended the day with at least one arrest.

Undercover officers report that while posing as ‘John's’ within the 2200 block of Scenic Hwy., they spotted Tammy Lynn Sheppard walking along the highway and called her over.

Once Sheppard was at their unmarked police vehicle, detectives say she offered sex in exchange for money.

As a result, Sheppard was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days