Bizarre search for radioactive camera over, found intact

GRAMERCY - State Police said a camera with radioactive materials was found hours after it fell off a truck Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 p.m., authorities said the device was found on Airline Highway, two miles south of I-10. It was intact in a ditch, State Police said.

Earlier Thursday, the camera fell off a Team Industrial truck which was carrying radioactive materials. The camera, which is used to find leaks in pipes and has radioactive materials inside, went missing between Highway 30 in Ascension Parish and the St. James Parish Line.

Emergency crews spent hours searching for the camera and traffic officials said there was congestion on I-10 East from Sorrento to Gramercy because of the activity during the day.

The Louisiana State Police say that the company that lost the camera will face fines. However, those fines have not been determined at this time.

It was not clear the amount of radiation, or the danger it posed. But, a State Police spokesperson said "if the imaging device housing was dismantled, the radioactive material inside would be dangerous after long exposure. "

Image: Guzelian