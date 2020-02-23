44°
Latest Weather Blog
Bishop Muench released from hospital after being overcome by heat during celebratory mass
BATON ROUGE - Bishop Robert Muench has been released from the hospital after he suffered a heat-related incident at a mass Sunday afternoon.
A statement from the Diocese of Baton Rouge says Muench was "overcome by heat at a reception after celebrating his Golden Jubilee Mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral."
Muench was transported to Our Lady of the Lake as a precautionary measure and kept there overnight. He was released Monday morning and returned to his residence. A spokesperson says his 'weak spell' was due to dehydration.
The bishop will resume his regular activities and duties starting Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade
-
Anticipation grows as residents prepare for Spanish Town Parade
-
Krewe of Southdowns returns to the Roaring 20s
-
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
-
Louisiana NAACP demands immediate resignation of judge over racist messages following WBRZ...