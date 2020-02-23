44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bishop Muench released from hospital after being overcome by heat during celebratory mass

1 year 7 months 4 weeks ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 1:26 PM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Bishop Robert Muench has been released from the hospital after he suffered a heat-related incident at a mass Sunday afternoon.

A statement from the Diocese of Baton Rouge says Muench was "overcome by heat at a reception after celebrating his Golden Jubilee Mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral."

Muench was transported to Our Lady of the Lake as a precautionary measure and kept there overnight. He was released Monday morning and returned to his residence. A spokesperson says his 'weak spell' was due to dehydration.

The bishop will resume his regular activities and duties starting Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days