Bishop: Mass on Thursday for Thibodaux Massacre victims

Photo: Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

THIBODAUX- A Louisiana bishop will celebrate a memorial mass for victims of a massacre of African-American Louisiana residents 130 years ago.

A news release says the Most Rev. Shelton Fabre, bishop of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese , decided to celebrate a special memorial Mass at noon Thursday in Thibodaux after learning that the city had declared Thursday "1887 Memorial Day."

Lafourche Parish has made a similar declaration, also asking for a moment of silence at noon to honor the people killed on Nov. 23, 1887, to end a month-long strike by sugar plantation workers.

Thursday will be the first official commemoration of the killings. Descendants of victims will attend the noon Mass. It will be followed by a gathering and a traditional second-line procession like those at jazz funerals.