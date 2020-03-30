66°
Bishop: Mass on Thursday for Thibodaux Massacre victims

2 years 4 months 5 days ago Thursday, November 23 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

THIBODAUX- A Louisiana bishop will celebrate a memorial mass for victims of a massacre of African-American Louisiana residents 130 years ago.

A news release says the Most Rev. Shelton Fabre, bishop of the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese , decided to celebrate a special memorial Mass at noon Thursday in Thibodaux after learning that the city had declared Thursday "1887 Memorial Day."

Lafourche Parish has made a similar declaration, also asking for a moment of silence at noon to honor the people killed on Nov. 23, 1887, to end a month-long strike by sugar plantation workers.

Thursday will be the first official commemoration of the killings. Descendants of victims will attend the noon Mass. It will be followed by a gathering and a traditional second-line procession like those at jazz funerals.

