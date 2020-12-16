Billionaire author, MacKenzie Scott, donates $2m to YWCA Greater Baton Rouge

MacKenzie Scott

A well-known philanthropist and author has donated billions of dollars to nonprofits across the U.S., and some of her charity will reach Louisiana's capital city.

YWCA Greater Baton Rouge announced Tuesday that MacKenzie Scott, the author of novels such as 'Traps' and 'The Testing of Luther Albright,' donated a generous $2 million to the organization.

The gift marks the largest from a single donor in the YWCA's history.

“I would like to thank Ms. MacKenzie Scott for her investment in the YWCA and our mission of serving women and eliminating racism,” said YWCA Greater Baton Rouge CEO Dianna Payton. “This transformative gift will have an immediate impact on the lives of those we serve in the Capital Region. With the use of this unrestricted donation, we will have the opportunity to strengthen and fund our programs and initiatives in a meaningful way that will benefit our community as a whole.”

But this wasn't the only monetary contribution Scott made this week.

According to CNN, Scott announced Tuesday that she'd given away a total of nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune.

The announcement comes just four months after she donated $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, including four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), in July. The latest round of philanthropic gifts total more than $4.16 billion donated by Scott to organizations nationwide in the past four months.

"The pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott wrote in a Medium post. "Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."

Scott, who also happens to be the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said that she and her staff analyzed more than 6,490 organizations before deciding which groups would receive substantial donations.

The YWCA, thrilled to be chosen as a recipient, says it has yet to determine the best manner to use Scott's generous donation, and that whatever they decide will be motivated by the organization's aim to make a lasting impact on its programming and community.

“The benevolence of others towards the YWCA never cease to amaze us and we are beyond elated to be on the receiving end of this generous gift,” said YWCA Board President Kathy Victorian. “We don’t take this donation for granted and will continue to serve our community wholeheartedly. At the end of the day, a present of this magnitude just position us to have a bigger presence in the community we are blessed to serve with our time, talent and treasure.”