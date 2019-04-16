79°
Latest Weather Blog
Billboard restrictions refused by Louisiana House committee
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Lawmakers have rejected efforts to restrict new highway billboards in Louisiana.
The House transportation committee voted 14-3 Tuesday against the measure after a three-hour hearing.
Rep. Jack McFarland, a Winnfield Republican, sought to put a moratorium on new billboards across the state. The state's trucking industry backed the proposal. Supporters said the signs can be distractions for truckers and other motorists, causing accidents.
But the proposal faced heavy opposition from Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Company, one of the nation's largest outdoor advertising firms.
The company called the measure "anti-business," suggesting it was being wedged into a fight between the trucking industry and trial lawyers over anti-trucker advertising.
Similar legislation is pending in the Senate, though it's unclear if Tuesday's vote will stall that measure.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...