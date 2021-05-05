70°
Bill would prohibit vaccine requirement for state facilities
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state agencies and public colleges would be unable to require coronavirus vaccines for entry into their facilities, if House lawmakers agree to a bill that won overwhelming support Tuesday from the Senate.
Senators voted 28-9 for the proposal by Sen. Stewart Cathey, a Republican from Monroe.
The measure would prohibit a person from being denied access to any state-owned, state-financed or state-operated facility based on whether that person has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.
The Senate spent little time debating the bill Tuesday. It heads next to the House for consideration.
