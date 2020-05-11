Latest Weather Blog
Bill would end zoning power in areas outside Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Some residents of unincorporated areas in northwest Louisiana’s largest parish want out from under city zoning rules.
A Shreveport area news outlet reports a legislative committee on Thursday voted to repeal some zoning powers of the Shreveport/Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission.
Residents have been complaining for months that the commission shouldn’t be regulating things like fencing, the size of driveways or the ability to park recreational vehicles in driveways outside the Shreveport city limits. Right now, the commission has regulatory power in unincorporated areas up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) beyond the city line.
House Bill 697, which was approved by the Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs, would strip the commission’s powers in areas outside the city.
Rep Danny McCormick, an Oil City Republican, said that people who live outside the city shouldn’t have “to abide by the strict codes that the people inside of the city limits do.”
The bill moves to the full House for more debate.

