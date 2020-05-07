Latest Weather Blog
Bill would ban refusing college transcripts because of debt
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public colleges would be unable to withhold a student’s transcript, grades or diplomas because of outstanding debts, under a measure that advanced Wednesday in the House.
Rep. Julie Emerson, a Carencro Republican, said her proposal aims to remove barriers that keep students from getting an education and completing a degree program.
Her bill would prohibit a public university or college from refusing to give current or former students their transcripts because they owe the school money.
Those universities and colleges also would be barred from withholding grades, a diploma, transcripts or course registration services because a student is in default on a federal loan.
The proposal won support from the House Education Committee in an 11-3 vote and moves next to the full House for consideration.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands of dollars raised for families of two BRPD officers shot
-
Gov. Edwards: Still too early to determine if state will move to...
-
Local distillery pivots to selling hand sanitizer during pandemic
-
Hospitals celebrate National Nurses Week
-
City leaders working with businesses to safely reopen Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities