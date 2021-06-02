74°
Latest Weather Blog
Bill to require national anthem at games heads to governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem, lawmakers have agreed.
A 34-1 vote of the Senate on Tuesday sent the measure to the governor’s desk for consideration. The House earlier had voted 74-11 for the proposal.
Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, said she offered the bill to honor Louisiana’s veterans. Opponents have questioned the logistics of the requirement, which would take effect Aug. 1, and suggested the proposal was unnecessary.
Trending News
The bill is largely symbolic, however, because it carries no penalties if a game is held without the anthem.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting death of suspect armed with BB gun
-
Family of baby killed in gunfire urges public to come forward with...
-
Charges against former LSU player, Derrius Guice, could be dropped
-
Proposed moratorium in Ascension an 'emotional response,' home builders association says
-
Family mourns loss of 1-year-old baby after deadly College Drive shooting