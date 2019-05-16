Bill cracking down on drunk driving pulled from house floor

BATON ROUGE- A bill that would prevent drunk drivers from reoffending was pulled off the house floor Thursday afternoon.

Marcella Charles lost her husband in a drunk driving crash. She hopes that the legislature will make changes to save lives through this bill.

"On this journey, I'm doing all I can to help others who may be in my shoes one day," Charles said. "Hopefully not, but hoping this bill will prevent it."

Proposed Bill 580 states an interlock device would be required for first-time offenders. A second conviction would require the offender to have an interlock device for at least four years, depending on their blood alcohol level.

But the bill was removed from the agenda because representative Royce Duplessis believes it needs more work.

"After speaking with Representative Duplessis, I understand why he took it off because there are some questions still surrounding the bill, and before we take a vote on the bill I would like those answer to be given to those having concerns," Valerie Cox with Mothers Against Drunk Driving said.

Though the bill has been postponed, Marcella says she still has hope.

"When I walk through the threshold of this building I'm like prove to us the system does work," Charles said.

The bill is scheduled to be discussed next Wednesday.