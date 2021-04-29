Bill could allow for college athletes to profit from their likeness

BATON ROUGE - A proposed state senate bill to allow college athletes in Louisiana to earn money off their likeness is gaining momentum.

"That's just fair," said Senator Cleo Fields.

Fields is the chairman of the Louisiana Senate Committee on Education that approved bill SB-60 on Thursday allowing college athletes in Louisiana to earn money on their names and images.

"Many don't go to the pros, and this gives them an opportunity to earn a living while they are in school." Senator Fields said.

"The LSU items out sale the Saints especially at the beginning

of football season," Sara Sanders said.

Sanders is the owner of the Purple and Gold/Black and Gold Shop in

Baton Rouge. She says jerseys with the numbers of star athletes like Joe Burrow do very well.

"He did great. He did so good that we sold out of his jersey and had to

reorder," Sanders said

But Sanders also says, regardless of how popular a college athlete may become, they will never outsell Mike the Tiger, their highest

selling LSU image of all time.

SB-60 now moves to the full senate for its approval or rejection.