85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case

2 hours 2 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 7:12 AM August 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to a 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.

A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. Defense lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution's case.

The three-judge Superior Court panel includes two women jurists. The panel is not expected to rule for several months. The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days