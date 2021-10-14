76°
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

1 hour 54 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

