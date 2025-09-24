Latest Weather Blog
Bill Cassidy celebrates the passage of President Trump's Working Families Tax Cut
HAMMOND - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy celebrated the passage of President Donald Trump's Working Families Tax Cut Act today.
The piece of legislation eliminated federal taxes on tips, directly benefiting Louisiana's service workers and small businesses. He held his celebration at Jeanie’s Restaurant in Hammond.
Cassidy met with employees and community members to discuss how the law will guarantee that tipped workers keep more of their earnings. Cassidy says many Louisianians depend on tips as part of their income and eliminating federal taxes on those earnings means workers will take home larger wages.
"Louisiana waiters, waitresses, beauticians, and others depend on tips to support their families. Now they keep more of what they earn instead of sending it to Washington," Cassidy said.
