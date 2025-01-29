Bill Belichick suggests renaming Lombardi Trophy after Tom Brady; cites Brady's seven Super Bowl wins

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins for a single person, suggested that the trophy honoring the NFL championship should be renamed after his former quarterback Tom Brady.

Belichick suggested renaming the trophy, whose namesake is currently former Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, to the Brady Trophy on an episode of the podcast "Let's Go!".

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them," the current University of North Carolina head coach said. "Players win games. You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players. "

Brady holds the NFL record for the most Super Bowl rings for a quarterback at seven. Six of his wins were under Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach and two as an assistant coach.