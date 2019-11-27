62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bike gang pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 in motorcycles and 4-wheelers

2 hours 58 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2019 Nov 27, 2019 November 27, 2019 6:32 AM November 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Nine people involved in the New Orleans-based East Side Wheelie Kings bike gang have pleaded guilty in a scheme that stole more than $200,000 in motorcycles and 4-wheelers in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.
  
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports the vehicles were stolen from businesses, loaded on to stolen U-Hauls and taken back to New Orleans, where they were sold online. Seven defendants pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy in the plot, while two pleaded guilty to transportation of stolen vehicles across state lines. Each also faces states charges of burglary or receiving stolen property.
  
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn Van Buskirk says the scheme started in February 2017 and lasted more than a year. The nine defendants now await sentencing on the federal charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days