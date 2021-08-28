Bigman Lane in Pointe Coupee only open for residents

POINTE COUPEE - Roads in Pointe Coupee have been blocked off due to traffic flowing out of the state.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said Bigman Lane, a connecting Highway from 190 to LA 1, will be closed to non-local traffic.

A resident told WBRZ that deputies are stopping cars traveling on Bigman Lane to check their licenses and validate that they are residents of the area.

Other roads in the area were previously restricted, but have opened back up to all traffic.