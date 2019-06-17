Latest Weather Blog
'Biggest animal lover in the NFL;' Saints linebacker volunteers at local shelter
NEW ORLEANS - With 84 days left until the Saints kickoff at home in the 2019 regular season against the Houston Texans, linebacker Alex Anzalone is keeping himself busy off the practice field.
The 241 pound player spends his time volunteering with Animal Rescue New Orleans, hoping to find shelter dogs a forever home.
"There are tons of different charities but it's something that really strikes my chord," Anzalone said. "It's something I love to do, and I like spending time with animals and people who love animals, as well."
Anzalone has his own rescue dog, Sammy. He says adopting has opened his eyes to volunteering with homeless animals.
"We call him the biggest animal lover in the NFL," said Ginnie Boumann, vice president of ARNO.
The Saint hopes his newfound passion can be used to educate others about the importance of adopting, rather than buying.
During the 2018 season, Anzalone helped the New Orleans Saints reach the top five in rushing defense, a turnaround from the sub-par performance of the defense in that category the year prior.
.@AlexAnzalone47 is passionate about animal rescue and frequently visits ARNO. He volunteers his time with @AnimalRescueNO in hopes of helping find shelter animals permanent homes. Take a look at his most recent visits ??? https://t.co/DaZ009CUlC pic.twitter.com/2bR0kwbfug— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 18, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
-
Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting
-
Residents, officials wary of short-term rental service spreading in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Dive-bombing bird toys with cat outside Denham Springs home
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field