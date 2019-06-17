'Biggest animal lover in the NFL;' Saints linebacker volunteers at local shelter

Photo: Leslie Gamboni, New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - With 84 days left until the Saints kickoff at home in the 2019 regular season against the Houston Texans, linebacker Alex Anzalone is keeping himself busy off the practice field.

The 241 pound player spends his time volunteering with Animal Rescue New Orleans, hoping to find shelter dogs a forever home.

"There are tons of different charities but it's something that really strikes my chord," Anzalone said. "It's something I love to do, and I like spending time with animals and people who love animals, as well."

Anzalone has his own rescue dog, Sammy. He says adopting has opened his eyes to volunteering with homeless animals.

"We call him the biggest animal lover in the NFL," said Ginnie Boumann, vice president of ARNO.

The Saint hopes his newfound passion can be used to educate others about the importance of adopting, rather than buying.

During the 2018 season, Anzalone helped the New Orleans Saints reach the top five in rushing defense, a turnaround from the sub-par performance of the defense in that category the year prior.