Big Guys No Ties: Who wins in a fight between 100 men and a gorilla?

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

In this episode:

  • Is Shough the right pick for the Saints?
  • Shedeur Sanders is pranked amid slide during the NFL Draft
  • Giannis and Haliburton drama
  • Dawn Staley statue
  • Who deserves a statue at LSU?
  • Bill Belichick and girlfriend drama
  • 100 men vs. 1 gorilla

