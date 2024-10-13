82°
Big Guys No Ties: The Spencer Rattler Show
Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties!
-Saints and Bucs faceoff with Rattler under center
-Jets fire Robert Saleh
-NCAA shortens transfer portal window
